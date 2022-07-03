Innova Price Down 42.8% This Week (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $137,889.22 and approximately $8.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Innova has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

