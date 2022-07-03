InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

INM stock remained flat at $$0.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

