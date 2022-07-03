Indexed Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,477.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $339,238.03 and approximately $24,477.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00163546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00741972 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00086020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

