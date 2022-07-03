Impossible Finance (IF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $541.00

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $541.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00157611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00452932 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

