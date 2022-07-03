ImageCoin (IMG) Tops One Day Volume of $1,074.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $13,196.63 and approximately $1,074.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,788,059 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

