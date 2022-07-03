IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 232,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 23,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.94 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. Equities research analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IM Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Baader Bank INC boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 742,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 49,609 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

