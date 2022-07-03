IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 232,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 23,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.94 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. Equities research analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
