Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in June

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the May 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,339.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS ILKAF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

