Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 83,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,710. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

