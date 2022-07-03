Hush Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Hush has a market capitalization of $582,294.41 and $96.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00278847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00080017 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.