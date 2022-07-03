Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $220.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.67. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

