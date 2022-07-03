Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.15.

HON opened at $175.11 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $170.18 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 266.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

