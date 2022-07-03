HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHLA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,806,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 76.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,404,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 608,085 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 215,325 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 208,574 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHLA remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 420,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. HH&L Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $508.19 million, a PE ratio of 140.31 and a beta of -0.03.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

