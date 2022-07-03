Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $9.37 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

