Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HFWA opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 145,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 69,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

