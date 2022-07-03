Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $657.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

