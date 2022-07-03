Helmet.insure Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $628,390.39 and $30,874.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00164108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00712958 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016119 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,741,954 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

