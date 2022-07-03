Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00084601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00265018 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00047471 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

