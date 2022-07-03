Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,803. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

