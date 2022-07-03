Head to Head Review: Bridgetown (BTWN) and Its Peers

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 717 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bridgetown to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s peers have a beta of 0.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgetown and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.08 Bridgetown Competitors $1.32 billion -$138.24 million 26.73

Bridgetown’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bridgetown and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 577 918 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 91.28%. Given Bridgetown’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bridgetown peers beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridgetown (Get Rating)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

