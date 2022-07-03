Head to Head Analysis: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) & AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and AeroVironment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $445.73 million 4.81 $23.33 million ($0.18) -477.25

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Archer Aviation and AeroVironment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75 AeroVironment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 235.64%. AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $94.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53% AeroVironment -0.94% 5.11% 3.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Archer Aviation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to ISR services. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

