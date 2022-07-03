Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002476 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and $135,934.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.61 or 0.05518267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00262462 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00601874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00076188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.67 or 0.00537376 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,352,004 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

