Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Hathor (HTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $584,352.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 909,022,672 coins and its circulating supply is 233,077,672 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

