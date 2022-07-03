Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 91,483 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of SDG stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.