Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $327.53 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.39 and its 200-day moving average is $390.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

