Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,320 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,320 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA opened at $27.14 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

