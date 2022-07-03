Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.