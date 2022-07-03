Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,931 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

ESML opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

