Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

