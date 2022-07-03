Harvest Finance Price Reaches $42.37 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $28.75 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.37 or 0.00220352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010817 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 697,264 coins and its circulating supply is 678,632 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

