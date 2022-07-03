Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.62.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $47.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.