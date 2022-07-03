Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of HLG opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of -0.08. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $44.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
