Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

