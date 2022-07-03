Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR opened at $146.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average is $151.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

