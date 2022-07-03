Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average of $179.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

