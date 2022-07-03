Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

