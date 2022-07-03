Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 109,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,649. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

