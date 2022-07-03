Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 109,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,649. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.