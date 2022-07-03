GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.76) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.08) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.96) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.62).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,785.60 ($21.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,767.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,746.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,670.30. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.29).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,422.61).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

