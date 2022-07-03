Gridcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,628.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $14,628.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.
Gridcoin Profile
Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,173,752 coins and its circulating supply is 411,520,720 coins. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
