Golden Goose Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $170,020.99 and $12,247.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00165775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00706070 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00084230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

