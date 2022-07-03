Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000.

PAVE stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

