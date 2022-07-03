Gitcoin (GTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.49 Million

Gitcoin (GTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $35.64 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00013037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

