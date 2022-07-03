Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) PT Lowered to €105.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €115.00 ($122.34) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRRMF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gerresheimer from €68.90 ($73.30) to €66.30 ($70.53) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Gerresheimer from €89.00 ($94.68) to €86.00 ($91.49) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

