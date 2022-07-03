Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Up 28.9% in June

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 774,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GPC stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $133.35. 1,008,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,181. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

