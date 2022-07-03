General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $88.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.79 on Thursday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $91,560,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

