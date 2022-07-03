Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GNRC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.14.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $217.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.11 and its 200-day moving average is $279.15. Generac has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

