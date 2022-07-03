Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,219,400 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 5,942,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.4 days.

GELYF opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

