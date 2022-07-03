Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $5.28 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $304,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

