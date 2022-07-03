Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $217,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 767.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 67,785 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

