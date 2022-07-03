Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Lakeland Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LBAI stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

