Gateway Advisory LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

